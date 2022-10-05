Buskers Abigail Atkins and Josiah Wedgewood, both students of Whakaaro Tahi Community Trust, with PAK'nSAVE owner, Doug Cochrane. Photo/ Jane Hillier.

The Kaitaia community is being thanked for the generosity shown to two music students who recently busked at Kaitaia PAK'nSAVE.

On Tuesday a fortnight ago, cellist Josiah Wedgewood and violinist Abigail Atkins delighted shoppers with a performance in hopes of funding their dream to attend the final world tour of the wildly popular Croatian cellist duo, 2Cellos.

"The generosity of Kaitaia's people is amazing," Atkins said.

"I really respect the courage people have stepping forward and dropping coins or notes into our open case. Kids and even young adults came forward and supported us.

"I just love it when people stop and listen."

Wedgewood, 16, also savoured the experience of busking.

"I really enjoyed watching people's responses, and seeing their faces," he said.

"I keep looking forward to being inspired by them.

"And they are so good to us!"

The duo originally set out to raise funds for fuel and accommodation to attend the December concert in Auckland, for which they planned to buy tickets.

Wedgewood and Atkins have been studying music with Whakaaro Tahi Community Trust for about three years and were accompanied in their performance by tutors Jane Hillier and Jen Whittington.

Although they raised nearly $300, tickets cost $200 each.

"This concert in Auckland is a young musician's dream," said Sharyn van Heerden, Whakaaro Tahi Community Trust coordinator.

She decided to reach out to the agent for 2Cellos, who put Wedgewood and Atkins on a special guest list and provided tickets for them – plus one for an accompanying adult each.

Atkins, 17, said she had always admired the "inspiring" musicians and their energy.

"It is this that made us want to work towards doing something like them," she said.

"I reckon this concert is gonna be super, super cool."

When asked about her musical plans after the concert, Atkins said she intended to continue playing the violin for pleasure and relaxation.

Wedgewood, 16, shared similar plans to enjoy a musical life.

"I love playing cello," he said.

"And I'm so grateful to have had Sharyn and the trust introduce me to this incredible instrument.

"They've encouraged me to learn to play on the trust's beautiful cello, and helped me save hard-working through school holidays and haymaking through last summer's evenings -so I've now almost paid off my very own cello."

Warm thanks were also extended to Kaitaia PAK'nSAVE owner Doug Cochrane for the opportunity to make music in his store, and to the good people of Kaitaia for their generosity.