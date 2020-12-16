Commendation for Brett Walford

Senior Constable Brett Walford (right), with his son, Constable Curtis Walford, and Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill. Photo / supplied

The officer in charge at the Mangonui police station, Senior Constable Brett Walford, has been awarded a District Commander's commendation after repeatedly reviving a man who was in danger of dying.

The commendation noted that he had willingly put his own safety at risk without hesitation to preserve the life of another, actions that were acknowledged as in keeping with the highest traditions of the New Zealand Police.

He had known that CPR was the only only option when he arrived at the medical emergency, at Lake Ohia, where he found a man unconscious and not breathing. He resuscitated the man multiple times, but each time he ceased breathing again, Walford continuing until his survival was assured.

Walford, who also received his 14-year Long Service and Good Conduct Medal from Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill at a function at the Kaitaia police station, took up his post at Mangonui in 2014. Born and bred in Hawke's Bay, and stationed in Marton for the first eight years of his police career, he had never been that far north until he arrived to take over from Senior Constable Steve Robinson, but three days into the new job declared that he had been impressed by what he had seen of his new patch, and the friendliness of the locals, and everything was going well.

A self-employed tradesman before he joined the force, his induction to the Far North began with lessons from colleague Constable Dave Reynolds on speaking the Queen's English/learning how to swear properly, depending on who was telling the story.

Meanwhile the presentation of his commendation and 14-year medal had been made even more special, he said, by the unexpected appearance of his son, Constable Curtis Walford, now a year into his police career, who had been temporarily released from his duties in Hamilton by his District Commander so he could be there.