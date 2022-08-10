The Claud Switzer Memorial Trust Board bids farewell to former chair Peter Dryburgh and trustee Eric Shackleton. Photo/File

The Claud Switzer Memorial Trust Board bids farewell to former chair Peter Dryburgh and trustee Eric Shackleton. Photo/File

It's one of the most beloved Far North icons and now the rest home has said goodbye to two equally celebrated board members.

Dr Peter Dryburgh (chair) and Eric Shackleton (trustee) have both retired from their respective board roles, after more than 30 years of combined service to the Claud Switzer Memorial Trust.

The Claud Switzer Residential Care home in Kaitaia is the only rest home in the Far North and has been caring for the local elderly for almost 70 years.

Dryburgh started as chair in 2002, where he was also practising as a surgeon superintendent at Kaitaia Hospital at the time.

Originally from South Africa, Dryburgh worked in a number of countries as a surgeon before migrating permanently to Kaitaia with his late wife Diana and their three children in 1980.

Dryburgh said he was approached by the former chairman, Millie Srhoj, who was looking for a replacement upon his retirement from the board.

'The CSMT board has always had a person with a medical background as a board member," Dryburgh explained.

"While I was very busy at the time in my other roles at Kaitaia Hospital, I realised that this was an important role in the community and felt honoured to be asked."

During his time as chairman, the rest home went through many changes, including the expansion of its dementia wing.

It also included the introduction of a more culturally inclusive model, to accommodate the needs of Māori koro and kuia (Māori elderly men and women).

Dryburgh said after many years of service, it was now time to fit in some travel and take things down a notch.

He said it had been an honour to serve the Far North and was very proud of Claud Switzer's ongoing relationship and engagement with the local community.

"This is a facility that belongs to the Far North community!" he said.

"The steady expansion of Claud Switzer has only been possible because of the financial support from our community in the form of fundraising, donations and bequests.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has imposed huge stresses on Claud Switzer, with staff shortages and additional costs.

"But we have the ability to weather the storms and meet our goals of continuing wonderful care of our elderly."

Eric Shackleton served as a Claud Switzer Memorial Trust board trustee for 11 years.

He is most widely known for owning and operating the Shackletons Pharmacy stores across the Far North, as well as the Waitapu Estate Vineyard.

Shackleton said he was asked by former CSMT trustee and good friend, Dr Tom Young, to come onboard.

As a pharmacist, Shackleton said he was able to bring his knowledge of medical items and prescriptions to his role on the board.

He said his experience serving on other boards like Far North hospice had also guided him when trying to get certain goals over the line.

"The lack of investment into aged care from the Government often makes things difficult to achieve and has meant things have taken time," Shackleton said.

"Every time we have tried to plan something there have been various changes to building requirements or setbacks.

"I'm therefore proud of what we've achieved at Claud Switzer, in particular our plan to develop a residential village.

"This will prevent people from having to leave the community and be separated from their families."

Shackleton's decision to retire was due to personal reasons and having to tend to a serious cancer diagnosis.

He said he'd thoroughly enjoyed his time with the other trustees and all involved at the rest home.

"The other trustees and staff have been fantastic and we've shared some great times," Shackleton said.

"You really felt like you were supporting aged care and I believe we've helped to create a long-term, real asset for our community which is only getting bigger and better.

"I'd like to wish everyone all the best for the future and hope it all goes well."

Eddie Aicken has been the secretary at the home for almost 40 years and said trustee leadership at Claud Switzer had been characterised by commitment and consistency.

Aicken said during his tenure he had seen the home grow from 19 to 91 beds, and the role of trustee had become ever-more demanding.

He said the previous board had steered the home through difficult times and the new board would likely face even more challenges.

Reflecting on his time with Dryburgh and Shackleton, he said both men had 'very warm personalities' with whom he'd spent many enjoyable occasions.

"Peter's knowledge of the health system has been indispensable, and Eric has a wealth of experience in leading organisations, so they can always be relied on to make a meaningful contribution to resolving difficult situations," Aicken said.

"Between them they have over 100 years' work experience in health and decision-making which they have been able to give to Switzer to add to the collective wisdom that has characterised the life of the Switzer Trust.

According to Aicken, the growth of the rest home had been made possible by the generous and substantial financial legacies of the Far North people.

He added Shackleton had introduced the concept of inter vivos legacies, whereby donors could make their legacies during their own lifetime and in turn, enjoy seeing the results of their generosity.

Claud Switzer Memorial Trust CEO Tina Mills has been in the role for around two and a half years and said both Dryburgh and Shackleton's wisdom000000000000000 had been much appreciated.

"The knowledge these two men both share has been invaluable to Claud Switzer," Mills said.

"Their understanding of medications and health has been really important and the way they've been able to support us here in a holistic manner has been outstanding.

"They both come from a pure heart and I've learned a lot from them during my time here."

Dryburgh and Shackleton have been replaced by Dr Kathy Bakke and current Far North Mayor John Carter, who has been appointed as the new Chairperson.

Aicken said between Bakke and Carter, their skills and knowledge had been necessary to replace what had been lost with Shackleton and Dryburgh.

"John has years of experience in leadership and Kathy has a deep knowledge of the complex medical issues that Switzer management has to deal with," Aicken said.

"The continuity of the trust is dependent upon the efforts of many, but it is particularly dependent upon strong leadership.

"I have confidence that the new generation of leadership that these appointments begin will prove to be an important new step into the future."