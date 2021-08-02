Class acts lined up for Music for the Ages

Saia Folau, one of New Zealand's most esteemed soul & jazz singers. Photo / Supplied

Local music lovers are in for a treat with a class lineup of artists set to perform at the Music for the Ages event in Kaitaia on Sunday.

Confirmed so far is Saia Folau, widely regarded as one of New Zealand's top soul/ jazz vocalists, and Lucy Victory-Cooke, a talented local singer who was the lead for the Kerikeri Musical Theatre's recent production of The Sound of Music.

The Kaitaia Community Voices choir, which recently returned from performing at the National Conference for Choral Music in Auckland, will also feature, as well as Peter Mumby, a classical trumpet soloist from the Auckland Symphony Orchestra, plus the Kaitaia Abundant Life School jazz band.

Northland singer and musical theatre performer Lucy Victory. Photo / Supplied

The matinee concert, which runs for about 90 minutes, will be run by Abundant Life School music teacher Dr Opeloge Ah Sam.

All proceeds will go towards the Claud Switzer Memorial Trust's new 30-bed hospital build, and the concert will help share and raise awareness within the Far North community of the fundraising required for the project.

In addition to the entertainment, fundraising raffles with cakes, pies and gift baskets will be up for grabs, so punters are advised to bring loose change with them.

Music for the Ages will take place at Te Ahu Centre on Sunday, August 8, starting at 2.30pm.

Ticket prices are $20 for working adults, $10 seniors, $5 secondary school students and free for children under 10.

There is also an option to purchase a $20 donation ticket to support the major Switzer project without necessarily having to attend the concert.

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.nz or from the front desk at the Switzer Home, 71 South Rd, Kaitaia (phone 408-1480 first to arrange).

There will also be limited door sales on the day.