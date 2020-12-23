Chathams' loss the Far North's gain

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill with Wellington Area Commander's Certificate of Commendation recipients Senior Constable Chris Mankelow and Constable Michelle Mankelow. Photo / supplied

The Chatham Islands' loss has been the Far North's gain with the arrival of Senior Constable Chris Mankelow and Constable Michelle Mankelow.

The couple, who are now stationed in Kaitaia, were presented with Wellington Area Commander's certificates of commendation by Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill recently, in recognition of the dedication, commitment and professionalism they displayed during their deployment to the Chathams, where they led prevention initiatives including road safety campaigns, community awareness of mental health and family harm, and their persistence in eradicating drugs that were transported to the islands.

They had managed high-risk situations and dealt with serious criminal offending in a challenging environment.

They also policed the islands during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, the citations stating that they had demonstrated true commitment to the community and upholding the organisation's values in extraordinary times. They had enhanced the mana and reputation of the police, and had left the islands in an "excellent state."