An apprentice competes in a regional heat of the New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM. Photo / Michael Dawson

The Bay of Islands is set to hold its first-ever unique trade competition next month.

The NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge will hold its inaugural Bay of Islands event in Waipapa, with apprentices from around the Far North set to compete at the event.

As record numbers of carpentry apprentices continue to take up the trade, apprentices are invited to apply by April 1, with regional heats of the national competition to be held on Saturday, April 9.

All apprentices who compete in the regional heats will receive an ITM prize pack and additional prizes will be awarded to first, second and third-place recipients.

Regional winners will also receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the national final, held at the NZCB Annual Conference and Expo in Hamilton, where they will compete for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and prizes valued at $25,000.

Held in 20 locations across the country, the competition is open to any apprentices employed by NZCB member builders or who are enrolled with Industry Training Association Building (ITAB).

NZCB Industry Pathways and Apprenticeship manager Nick Matthews said after record participation last year, another great turnout of apprentices was expected.

"We've seen building apprenticeship enrolments in the Northland region trending up year-on-year," Matthews said.

"This is the first time a Bay of Islands regional heat will be held, which indicates to us that there's a growing group of keen apprentices in the Far North.

"Anticipation for the challenge is always high among NZCB member builders and apprentices around the country, but we're seeing even more interest this year as it's such an exciting time for the industry with record numbers of apprentices taking up the trade."

A week before the regional heats, competitors will be advised of the project they are to build.

On the day of the heats, each competitor will have eight hours to complete the project, using timber and materials provided by ITM.

Finished projects must meet minimum safety standards and will be judged by a panel of experienced building practitioners and industry educators.

Judges will assess a range of building elements, including quality of craftsmanship, assembly, ability to work to a detailed plan, safe working technique and time management.

Projects made by the apprentices will be offered for sale to the public on Trade Me to raise money for The Cancer Society of New Zealand.

The NZCB Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM is held in association with apprenticeship scheme ITAB, with support from the Apprenticeship Scholarship Trust.

Apprentices can enter via apprenticechallenge.nz by Friday, April 1.