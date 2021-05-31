The final stages of removing the swingbridge at Broadwood. Photo / FNDC

The pedestrian swingbridge spanning the Mangonuiowae River at Broadwood has gone.

It took four days last week to dismantle the bridge, built in 1993 by Ahipara man Steve Crouch and local volunteers, the community subsequently handing it over to the Far North District Council. It was closed in 2018 for safety reasons.

Demolition began on Tuesday, after a blessing conducted by community members.

The council has included $100,000 in its long-term plan for a replacement bridge, although that won't be enough, chief executive Shaun Clarke saying the council would be sitting down with the community to discuss a new bridge could be funded together.