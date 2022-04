Police are appealing for any information about wanted man, Anaru Rudolph. Photo / Supplied

Kaitaia Police have released a statement seeking assistance from the public regarding a wanted man.

According to the statement, police are appealing for any information people have regarding 33-year-old Anaru Rudolph who has a number of warrants for his arrest for failing to appear in the Auckland District Court and for removing his electronically monitored bail bracelet.

Any information people can be provided to police by calling 111 or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.