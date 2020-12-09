Bush and birds rule in Paihia's parade

Riley White, 4, Jessica Mazzag 8, Kenzie White, 7, and Emma Smith, 7, aboard the Ōpua School of Bugs float, this year's supreme award winner in Paihia's Christmas parade. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Paihia's Christmas parade added another chapter to last year's environmental theme, many of the floats being made of recycled and natural materials. The theme was "under the canopy," with all sorts of birds, bugs and other children of Tāne Mahuta.

The kids of Ōpua School won the supreme award over their long-time rivals for Christmas parade glory, Paihia School.

The full results were:

Most sustainable float: Paihia Early Childhood Education.

Business section: Paihia ECE 1, Boot Scootin' with Jo 2, PKF 3, Top Trail/Northland Experiences highly commended.

Community section: Paihia School 1, Waitangi Kindergarten 2, Bay of Islands Rotary 3, Paihia Kids' Music Club/Ōpua Playgroup and the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints highly commended.

Supreme winner: Ōpua School of Bugs.