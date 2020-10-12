Big plans for a Kaitaia park

Planning of major improvements to Kaitāia's Parkdale Park has included on-site consultation with local residents by Te Hiku Community Board. Photo / supplied

Te Hiku Community Board is in the process of developing a major upgrade of Kaitāia's Parkdale Park, between Allen Bell Drive and the river.

The idea is to enlarge the existing playground, and install new equipment that will encourage "natural" play, with multiple provisions for cyclists, from an undulating track along the top of the stopbank to adventure trails and earth mounds, using soil from the Northland Regional Council's recent spillway work a little further north, for cyclists to ride over and through (via tunnels).

A concrete pump path for bikes, scooters and skateboards is also part of the plan.

A shared riverside path will be closed to vehicles, and the riverbank will be planted, along with trees that will attract birds.

Use of a swimming hole in the river, in the shade of existing pohutukawa and Moreton Bay fig trees, will be catered for.

The plan also includes the building of public toilets.