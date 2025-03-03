The Friday-evening pony club classes at the 110th North Hokianga A&P Show.

Huge crowds swelled Broadwood recently for the North Hokianga A&P Association’s 110th Agricultural and Pastoral Show, attracting a large local crowd along with visitors from throughout Northland.

The show had something for everyone and with record numbers through the gate this year, it certainly felt like everyone was there. For garden enthusiasts, the indoor exhibits attracted a wide range of entrants for the garden produce, fruit, preserves and cut flower sections.

The arts and crafts and baking section also attracted many entrants, including many local school children who scooped up prizes.

There were good numbers in the Rider on the Flat (7-12 years) class at the North Hokianga A&P Show.

Across the road and under the shade of mature native trees, entrants from across the Far North and Mid North put their dogs through a series of challenges in the dog trials. The course attracted the highest number of entrants in years and was a warm-up for those dogs who will compete in the Broadwood Dog Trials Club Centennial Competition this weekend.