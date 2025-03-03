Advertisement
Big crowds for 110th North Hokianga A&P Show

Northern Advocate
The Friday-evening pony club classes at the 110th North Hokianga A&P Show.

Huge crowds swelled Broadwood recently for the North Hokianga A&P Association’s 110th Agricultural and Pastoral Show, attracting a large local crowd along with visitors from throughout Northland.

The show had something for everyone and with record numbers through the gate this year, it certainly felt like everyone was there. For garden enthusiasts, the indoor exhibits attracted a wide range of entrants for the garden produce, fruit, preserves and cut flower sections.

The arts and crafts and baking section also attracted many entrants, including many local school children who scooped up prizes.

There were good numbers in the Rider on the Flat (7-12 years) class at the North Hokianga A&P Show.
Across the road and under the shade of mature native trees, entrants from across the Far North and Mid North put their dogs through a series of challenges in the dog trials. The course attracted the highest number of entrants in years and was a warm-up for those dogs who will compete in the Broadwood Dog Trials Club Centennial Competition this weekend.

Inside the showgrounds, people were entertained by a shearing competition, wood chopping, and watching the equestrian classes. A kids section also had a series of rides and bouncy castles where children could burn off the sugar from the watermelons on sale.

Supreme Champion Junior Pony winner Arian Solar Flair ridden by Beatrix McPherson (Kaitāia), led by Marcia McPherson.
Also popular was the Top Energy cherry picker where people could get a bird’s-eye view of the show. The community donated $274 to the Northland Rescue Helicopter fundraiser, run by Top Energy on the day. The amount will be matched dollar for dollar by Top Energy.

The equestrian competition began on Friday evening with the less formal Recreational and Pony Club classes. These attracted a record number of participants, including quite a few young local riders.

Richard Morton, of Pūhoi Axemen's Club, in action in the 300mm underhand handicap class.
A food truck was organised for Friday night to cater for competitors staying over for Saturday’s events. The food truck proved popular, with a queue soon forming with local farmers.

“It’s not often you can get a burger in Broadwood,” dairy farmer Neil Bradley said.

Discussing tactics between competitions were Hone Tamiti and Johnson Semenoff, of Hokianga Axeman's Club, at the A&P show
Hokianga A&P Association treasurer and local farmer Peter McCraith emphasised the event’s positive impact on the community.

“This event is run by the community for the community and it was great to see people here in numbers. Events like this provide a chance for rural communities to come together, which is essential for both the strength and resilience of a community,” McCraith said.

First place in the Best Local Youth Rider over Fences race went to Manaia Paaka (Panguru/Ahipara) riding Honour Madonna.
The North Hokianga A&P Association wishes to thank all the sponsors, including many generous local businesses, who made the show possible.

Tamzyn Howell and Vivid Dreams showing a clean pair of heels in the wire jump.
The trade area at the North Hokianga A&P Show was a hive of activity.
