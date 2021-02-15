Let them entertain you

The hangi will once again be a highlight for many at Broadwood on Saturday, as it was for Rosco and Raewyn Pennell in 2014. Photo / Peter Jackson

North Hokianga A& P Association show secretary Helen McCready, who was no doubt relieved to see long-awaited rain falling days ahead of schedule, will be taking her dancing shoes to Saturday's 107th show at Broadwood on Saturday, and suggests that others do the same.

Entertainment would be on the programme throughout the day, she said, from kapa haka to the Hokianga Country Music Club, with Moerewa reggae band Fat 32 taking over at around 6pm.

In many ways the show will remain true to tradition, but it won't be all over after the grand parade, as it used to be. The later attractions will include tug-o-war, with classes for choppers vs shearers, men and women, but the chainsaw carvers won't be there, after just one entrant showed up last year.

There won't be any dairy or beef cattle either, thanks to the potential for spreading Mycoplasma bovis. Cattle had returned to most A&P shows around the country, Helen said, but Broadwood was somewhat unique in that the commercial cattle yards immediately adjacent to the showgrounds presented an added risk factor.

Meanwhile the four horse rings will get under way at 8.30 and 8.45am, with shearing (entries on the day) and chopping (first 26 nominations accepted) at 11am. The sheepdog trials will be first away at 8am.

Indoor entries will be accepted at the hall across the road from the showgrounds until 10.30am, with early birds welcome to deliver their contributions to the hall between 2pm and 4pm tomorrow. The hall will open to the public once judging has been completed.