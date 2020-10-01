Mangonui's Ninety Milers have claimed the Northland U-14 championship after hard-fought away wins against Kerikeri and Whangārei City RFC over successive weekends, and beating Horahora in the grand final.

Highlights against Kerikeri included the Ninety Milers' dominance in the lineout and scrum, open side flanker Iziah Dunmore providing an aerial display, along with hard running and tackling around the field. It was a very close call though, the backs running the ball from their 10 metre line in the final play of the game, fullback Calum Jones chipping over the defence, regathering and scoring in the corner.

Second five-eighth Teina Karena-Waenga kicked the conversion to win 35-34.

The game against Whangārei City RFC was a more physical, forward-dominated game, and once again the result came down to the final play, Karena-Waenga charging at the line to score for a 31-27 win.

The grand final against Horahora lived up to expectations, and was another hard-fought battle, the lead changing several times. Loosehead prop Bradley Knight had a massive game in both scrum and lineout, running hard in open play and making some notable tackles. Lock Wairua O'Sullivan regularly made the advantage line, and No 8 Ash Lucich made a monstering try-saving tackle late in the game.

It wasn't without controversy though, the live-stream commentator claiming that the referee had had a few technical issues with the score, after incorrectly advising the players that Horahora had won. Their celebrations only lasted until it was confirmed that in fact the Ninety Milers had won, 29-27.