The New Zealand Angling and Casting Association (NZACA) has officially recognised three 90 Mile Beach Surfcasting Club members' records for shore-caught fish.

Junior angler Oscar Parlour set new marks with a 2.536kg kahawai caught on 4kg line on February 2, a 2.85kg snapper taken on 4kg line on February 14, and a 4.92kg snapper taken on 10kg line on February 6. His brother Daithi set a junior male record with a 3.18kg kahawai caught on 4kg line on February 14.

Angela Elliott set a lady angler's record with an 8.18kg snapper caught on 6kg line on January 19.

A merit pin and certificate were also awarded to Stephen Heka in recognition of a 9.18kg snapper he landed on February 9.

All the fish were caught on 90 Mile Beach.