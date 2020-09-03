The government is to invest $8.5 million in the restoration of the historic Ruapekapeka Pā reserve, and to seal 4.7km of road between State Highway 1 and the pā.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones, who announced the funding, said Te Ruapekapeka Pā was a site of national historical importance, particularly to Māori, as the site of the Battle of Ruapekapeka, which ended what was known as the Northern War.

"The trustees would receive $2 million from the Provincial Growth Fund to make improvements to the reserve ahead of the 175th anniversary of the Battle of Te Ruapekapeka in February next year.

Five years after the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840, Jones said, disagreement over its interpretation turned into an armed uprising. The conflict between British colonial forces and northern Māori in 1845 and 1846 culminated in the battle of Ruapekapeka Pā, where some 400 Māori warriors fought against 1600 British soldiers and their Māori allies.

Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones and Te Ruapekapeka Pa Trust chairman Allan Halliday at Tuesday’s announcement of $8.5m for Ruapekapeka projects. Photo / Pita Tipene

The pā, built by Te Ruki Kawiti, featured intricate tunnels, rifle pits, trenches and formidable palisades that were later adapted to European warfare methods.

"Today Ruapekapeka has New Zealand's best-preserved battlefield. Ditches and bank defences, a cast iron cannon and earthen defences are still visible," he said.

In 2017 the communal grave of 12 British soldiers killed in January 1846, during the final assault on the pā, was uncovered at the site. The soldiers would be commemorated with a memorial at the anniversary event in February.

"Today's funding provides an opportunity to present a balanced understanding of the battle," Jones added.

"Hapū have the opportunity to research the involvement of their ancestors in the conflict, and to better understand both the Māori and British accounts of the battle. The stories will be gathered and the sites where battles and skirmishes took place will be digitally linked. Viewing platforms will be built to allow views across the pā."

The funding would include the installation of a pou next to State Highway 1 to attract visitors to the pā, and tūpuna (ancestral) pou for the pathway leading to it. Local carvers would be employed to carry out that work.

Te Ruapekapeka Trust's vision was to ensure the pā and battlefield was a place of reverence, authenticity and belonging, the long-term aim being for the trust to become economically self-sustaining and to create employment opportunities for local people. Up to 16 people were expected to be employed at the pā during development work.

"This work should encourage visitors to travel to other historical sites of the Northern War, which includes Ōhaeawai, where the British were first defeated. The Ōhaeawai Battlefield received $1.7 million in PGF funding in August to restore the site," he said.

Also announced on Tuesday was $6.5 million for the Far North District Council to upgrade and seal part of Ruapekapeka Rd, from State Highway 1 at Towai to Ruapekapeka Pā. The road was the main route to Ruapekapeka, and was a vital link to areas of extensive agriculture and plantation forests. It also served as an alternate route when State Highway 1 was closed.

The road works would include drainage and corner improvements, shape correction, widening, sealing, and strengthening or replacing a single-lane bridge at the southern end of the road.

That work would start within the next six months, with around 50 people to be directly employed on the project over the two years of construction.