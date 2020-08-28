Tai Tokerau iwi chairs' collective Te Kahu o Taonui is pondering the possibility of establishing a managed quarantine facility (MQF) in the region, following a directive from the Director-General of Health to Medical Officers of Health to exercise their functions, duties and powers under the Health Act to isolate all new cases of Covid-19 at a location determined by Medical Officers of Health.

Guidance on implementing that direction was still being sought, but Te Rarawa chairman Haami Piripi said the ultimate demonstration of manaakitanga was being able to take care of "our people," especially those who were unwell.

"Having the choice and the resourcing to be able to do this within our homelands is critical for our people of Tai Tokerau, and will need special attention both by iwi and the government," he said.

Currently 160 people were in managed quarantine at Auckland's Jet Park Hotel, 89 of them having returned positive Covid-19 tests, and a second MQF was being set up there. Those who arrived in New Zealand from abroad and tested positive at the border had been required to complete their isolation at a MQF (in Auckland or Christchurch), or a managed isolation facility (MIF) if they were not positive.

Piripi said Medical Officers of Health outside Auckland and Christchurch had not yet received information regarding how facilities were to be established in their regions, but it was likely to be similar to those for managed isolation.

Te Kahu o Taonui would need to consider the idea that whānau who had tested positive for Covid-19, and were placed in managed isolation facilities, would need to stay in isolation if there was a continued outbreak. It could also take into consideration a continued outbreak of the virus, and whether a facility could be established in Tai Tokerau so affected individuals could remain connected to their whānau.