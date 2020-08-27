It's a busy time on the streets of Northland as runners get ready for marathon season, and some will suffer more pain than others. And ACC is bracing itself for the annual flood of claims.

Last year there were more than 16,000 claims for running-related injuries, which cost $8.6 million. Northland has averaged 336 running-related injuries over the last five years, although last year's 301 was the fewest over that period.

ACC injury prevention partner Natalie Hardaker said staying injury-free was a key part of performance.

"We want to support all Kiwis in doing the sport and activity they love, and as with any other sport, good physical preparation combined with rest and recovery will help you stay injury-free and achieve your goals," she said.

A number of running events were coming up in Northland, including this Saturday's Fullers Greatsights Bay of Islands BEAST, the Whangārei Run/Walk Festival (September 20), the 3 Lakes Trail Run (October 4), Bay of Islands Fun Run/Walk (October 18), the Kerikeri Half-Marathon (November 21) and the Hatea Loop Challenge (December 3).

Every year for the past five years there had been a lift in running injuries coming into marathon season, the July average of 988 climbing to 1232 in August and 1200 in September. Ninety-one per cent of all claims last year were for soft tissue injuries.

Justin Lopes, a member of national executive of Sport and Exercise Physiotherapy New Zealand and the director and principal physiotherapist of Back to Your Feet Physiotherapy, said he saw a spike in running injuries in August every year.

"We are coming into spring, and people get pretty excited about getting fit and preparing for a big running event," he said.

"They come out with a hiss and a roar, but they don't have a plan, and can put their bodies under too much load too soon, which can contribute to them getting injured."

Lopes, who has worked with the Football Ferns and the New Zealand U-23 men's football team, said there was no fast-track to the level of fitness needed to complete a half-marathon or marathon.

"You need to put in the training and build up your strength over time, but if you can't put the hard work in then you need to lower your expectations," he said. And working out the perfect training load wasn't easy.

"Running is great because you get out for a work-out and you release some endorphins and you feel really good about it, but you need to design a plan. I'd recommend talking to a professional (coach or physio) to discuss your training plan and work out what is your optimal load," he said.

"It's crucial to listen to your body and not force the training if you have any niggling injuries. Patience is the key, and it will pay off in the long-term if you hang in there.

"If you do get injured, talk to a physio about when is the right time to get back into training. We want all runners to experience that awesome feeling of crossing the finish line on race day."

Hardaker did see some encouraging trends. Over the last five years ACC had seen a consistent decrease in running-related injury claims, from 16,065 in 2015 down to 13,397 last year.

"This is encouraging, as the popularity of running events and running for general fitness seems to be increasing," she said.

Most running-related injuries were of the chronic overuse type that wouldn't necessarily show up in ACC claim data, however.

She recommended that all runners check out the injury prevention principles at ACC Sportsmart to help improve their preparation for their event.

Lopes said it was important for runners to think about other factors in their life, as they often saw a spike in running injuries during times of stress.

"During Covid-19 we have seen a higher level of running injuries because people are stressed and might not be sleeping as well as they normally would, and then getting out for a run and their body isn't in a good shape to take that load," he said, while Hardaker added that running was one of the few activities people could undertake in alert level 3, which might have contributed to a higher prevalence of injuries as people got out and pushed themselves when they were not prepared.

"It has been an unsettling time with Covid-19, but you can still keep progressing your training," she said.

"Take the time to physically prepare your body for the demands of running, and gradually build up your running volume and distance over time, including rest days to recover."

The best advice was to:

* Seek professional help to design a training plan.

* Gradually build up your training load (amount and intensity), including rest days.

* Buy a good pair of shoes that are comfortable and supportive.

* Train on the terrain you are planning to compete on.

* Consider other factors – stress, lack of sleep (you should be getting 8.5 hours or more per night).

* Eat a balanced diet with enough energy to replace what you are burning with your training.

* Make sure you are well hydrated before and after runs.

* Incorporating regular lower limb and core strength training into your routine can help reduce injuries and improve your performance.

* Watch where you're going, and be mindful of your surroundings, especially on roads or at night.

* If you get injured, talk to a physio on the right way to return to training. Physios are open in alert level 3 and can consult via video conference (telehealth).

Injury prevention principles can be found at https://www.accsportsmart.co.nz/