The Far North lost a special character this week.

Noel Andrews was buried in Auckland on Tuesday, but back in the '70, '80s and '90 he was the go-to guy for rugby league in the Far North, and a veritable encyclopaedia of the sport.

I first met Noel when he and the dreaded Pat Newson came to tell me that NZRL and Northland Rugby League were coming up to shut down Far North Rugby League for "financial inconsistencies," and to ask if I could please help them keep the competition going. I should've said no, but I agreed, and the next three years were crazy and exhilarating and frustrating and glorious, thanks to Noel pushing us all to the right when the world was going left, leading to us often butting heads and arguing furiously into the night down at his place on Bank St (which used to flood when the river burst its banks.)

Noel was unstoppable. He lived and breathed rugby league, and he pushed us through some special times, with new gear, new sponsorships, a new competition, a new judiciary, an equal seat on the board of Northland, some huge crowds in our finals series, and games for the Falcons against Whangārei, the Bay Marlins, Otahuhu and Coastline (Bay of Plenty).

Advertisement

Every success we had, and every milestone we achieved, was built on Noel's knowledge, his skill with the written word, his contacts, his free and easy camaraderie with some of the roughest, toughest people in the Far North and his unwavering commitment to making the FNRL the best competition in the country.

Noel was no diamond, but he was the jewel in the FNRL crown, the guy you could always look to for advice, for a bit of a lift when things were looking gloomy (often!), for the reason behind a ruling, for why clubs kept doing dumb stuff, and how to get the best out of people.

Twenty-five years later, when we started talking about getting Taitokerau Rugby League going, I remember tracking Noel down, and often asking when he was coming back, because I would have loved having him back by my side as we built the TRL.

A couple of months back I got to spend a short but precious half hour with Noel, who was in Auckland Hospital the same time as my wife Hilda. They said he mightn't remember me, or that he might forget stuff. Ha! Seeing me must have shocked his system, because he knew me as soon as I walked in and we had a really good kōrero, laughing about the old times, feeling sad about the people who'd passed on, and just being at peace in one another's company.

I will always treasure his smile, and his love for life. My love and prayers to his wife Mary and his boys, Nathan and Matiu.

Haere ra brother.