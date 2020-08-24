CAPTION: SUP250820NAGrarawa: Te Rarawa celebrates another championship win, emulating the women's achievement earlier in the season. Photo / Supplied

HEADLINE: A win worthy of a centennial

BYLINE: By Marty Yuretich

Te Rarawa Rugby Club became the North Zone champions, holders of the Bell Shield, at Arnold Rae Park in Kaitaia on Saturday, in its 100th year.

The two best teams in the competition faced off in perfect conditions, with the park in pristine order, albeit minus the huge crowd that would have been there but for Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions, the pre-game club songs from beneath the grandstand after the warm-ups setting the scene and the level of intensity that the match would be played under.

Before the game Awanui coach Pops Arona insisted that "Awaz" had been consistent all year, prepared as usual, and had had a low-key preparation, while Te Rarawa coach Merv Rawiri said his team had prepared well, "now it's up to the boys."

The game began scrappily for Te Rarawa, under constant pressure close to their line for the first 15 minutes. Awanui were only denied points by a missed penalty kick and outstanding defence.

A relieving kick inside their 22 by talented Te Rarawa centre Brodie Tamarua failed to find the line at halfway, Awanui's winger collecting the ball, but as he was tackled he passed infield, the kicker, who was following up, gathering and just outstripping the chasing defenders for a try against the run of play.

Big runs by prop Myles Tawha brought Te Rarawa back on attack, only to be penalised for not releasing. Soon after firebrand loose forward Conner O'Sullivan was binned for repeatedly being offside at the ruck. Two minutes later, 15m out from Te Rarawa's line, Tamarua was also sent under the posts for 10 minutes after a team warning for repeated offsides from impressive referee Jaco Cronje, from Kerikeri. Te Rarawa down to 13 men.

Awanui was back pressuring Te Rarawa close to their line when a rarely seen rabbiting penalty was awarded to Te Rarawa. Then, after a penalty against Awanui for pulling the scrum down, Te Rarawa made another rare appearance in the Awanui half. After sustained pressure O'Sullivan, newly returned to the field, went over.

The first half ended with Awanui attacking through their talisman leader Frank Roberts, who was outstanding throughout the game, only being replaced after a peerless effort late in the second half. Te Rarawa defended desperately through the tireless efforts of Dane Rawiri and Rukuwai Waata.

The second half started badly for Te Rarawa, after kicking the ball dead, but soon settled down to a tight tussle between the 22s, Awanui using the kick to keep Te Rarawa in their own half. Kaitaia stalwart Barry Murray commented that "It's all over, Awanui's walking," before replacement flanker Oliver Hilton-Jones broke away from a maul 25 metres out and went in under the posts for a try converted by Ilai Arona.

After pressure on the Awanui line the west coast forwards were held up over the line, but from the subsequent scrum the No 8 held the ball up for halfback Beau Dickens to go over unopposed, Te Rarawa up 19-7.

With Te Rarawa on attack close to the grandstand, pressure in the tackle led to an intercept, with Rome Levi sprinting away for a 60m try, converted again by Arona, 19 -14.

It would not have been a fantastic final without controversy, and it was supplied by a break-out by Awanui and a possible forward pass, missed by the ref but not by the growing numbers of Te Rarawa supporters, who made their feelings clear while Awanui continued towards the Te Rarawa try line until young replacement lock George Steed bulled over from close out after a great lineout drive. The conversion attempt from wide out missed narrowly. All tied up at 19-all.

The wise men in the grandstand all agreed Awanui's Oliver Hilton-Jones made the difference in the magnificent Awanui comeback. And they were looking good, confidence high, as they worked their way down field before a penalty to Te Rarawa in the tackle. Te Rarawa, 60m out with three minutes on the clock chose to tap and run, as their lineout had struggled all day. What followed will go down in Te Rarawa's history, their hard-working forwards using the pick and go to march towards Awanui's goal posts, where they finally drew a penalty for offside, 20m out and in front of the posts.

Tamarua calmly stepped up to put the ball between the sticks to rapturous cheering from a very excited but relieved red white and black-clad team as the full time whistle was sounded.

Awanui captain Frank Roberts said his team was out-passioned, and while he was proud of his boys, "That's finals footy, and big ups to Thomas Rogers for what he has done with his team."

Te Rarawa's captain was lost for words after holding up the Jones Dunning Smith Trophy, the Bell Shield and the infamous Hart Cup.

Mentions have to be made of evergreen Awanui centre Denny Windlebourne and impressive Te Rarawa blindside Sean Covich.

A well deserved win to Te Rarawa, as agreed by the wise men in the stands, and a highly enjoyable game, made especially so by fantastic refereeing and sideline assistance by John Hammond and Jeremy Parkinson, who controlled the game well and added to a fantastic spectacle.

Ahipara could still be partying.