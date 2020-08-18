Hone Harawira was alarmed by last week's Auckland police Covid-19 checkpoint figures of 50,000 vehicles stopped on the borders of the greater Auckland region and fewer than 700 turned back, as having no valid reason to leave the area.

"We're not panicking, but those statistics are frightening," he said. In response, Tai Tokerau Border Control crews had been briefed, talks had been had with Tai Tokerau Iwi, the police and health authorities, "and if we have to go, we're prepared."

Tai Tokerau Border Control had been to the police checkpoint at Te Hana, he said, and had found it "slack." According to the level 3 rules people were permitted to travel for medical reasons, if they were moving home, moving freight, or were an essential worker, "but they let people drop off furniture, go and visit people, drop people off, pick people up, go and see their animals, travel up from places south of Auckland - hell, they let one guy through on a house bus who'd driven all the way up from Invercargill, and then said he'd isolate for two weeks when he got to Whangarei.

"Police have been too accommodating. They haven't challenged strongly enough, and they've let people through who should've been turned back.

Advertisement

"One other thing - Billy TK and the NZPP (New Zealand Public Party) are saying Covid-19 is a hoax and that people should march against the lockdown, just like Trump supporters are saying in the southern United States," he added."

"My message is simple. There is no whanaungatanga in being separated from those going through the trauma of Covid-19. There is no mana in the desperate, clawing death of Covid-19. And there is no rangatiratanga in the lonely funeral of a Covid-19 case.

"Don't jeopardise the lives of your whānau. Covid-19 is a killer virus. It is not a hoax.

"To the Tai Tokerau Border Control crews - stay ready. If we go we'll go fast and hard. And to everyone else, if you see tourists, campers, boaties, or anyone in your area who shouldn't be there, let the iwi know, let the police know, or let us know (0800 TOKERAU) and we'll get someone round to check. If they've sneaked in, we'll help them sneak right back out again."

Tai Tokerau Border Control co-ordinator Rueben Taipari was also prepared. For now the group was only lending support at checkpoints north of Auckland, but could reinstate road blocks in Northland "if it goes beyond level 2 and we think there's a need." The police checkpoints on the main routes into and out of Auckland did not absolve iwi of responsibility.

If Auckland's level 3 lockdown lasted longer than three days - on Friday it was extended by another 12 days - the group would consider increasing its involvement, Taipari said.