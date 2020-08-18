The return to alert level 3 last week prompted unprecedented demand for Covid-19 testing across Northland. Around 600 swabs were taken across the region on Wednesday, including 142 in Kaitaia.

The queue outside Kaitaia Hospital on Wednesday at times stretched 150 metres along Redan Rd, with a shorter queue on Thursday morning.

The immediate focus was on those who had symptoms, the Pasifika community and those who had visited Auckland over the previous two weeks. Those who did not have symptoms could wait for testing, which would be available seven days a week around Northland for the "unforeseeable future." Test results would be delivered by text within five days.

Anyone who did not receive their result within that time should call the Northland DHB Covid-19 Hotline (0800 600-720) between 8am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Advertisement

Anyone who had had a test, and had symptoms, should stay home until they received their results.

More community-based testing centre information can be found at https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/

People were asked to only contact Healthline or their GP for testing advice if they had symptoms, or another condition that needed urgent care. Anyone with symptoms who was having difficulty contacting Healthline or their GP was advised to stay at home, look after themselves and their family, and try again later. Those needing non-urgent care, such as repeat prescriptions, were asked to use their patient portal (Manage My Health or similar) if at all possible to reduce the number of phone calls to general practices.



Where to go for testing

Covid-19 testing is available at locations throughout Northland, including:

* Kaitaia Hospital (the whare at the entrance), 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 2pm Saturday and Sunday.

* Kerikeri's Turner Centre, 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 2pm Saturday and Sunday.

* The Ngāti Hine Health Trust in Kawakawa, 10am to 2pm seven days.

Advertisement

* The old Kaikohe RSA (Te Rūnanga ā Iwi Ngāpuhi), 10am to 2pm seven days.

* Kaikohe's Whānau Ora Community Clinic, 113 Broadway, 2pm to 5pm Monday to Friday.

* Hokianga: tests will be provided at Rāwene Hospital and at GP clinics at Ōmāpere, Panguru, Pawarenga, Rāwene, Taheke, Broadwood, Horeke, Waimamaku, Mangamuka and Kohukohu. For times refer to www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/

Testing will also be provided by nine Māori health providers in Te Kao, Kaitaia, Kāeo, the Hokianga, Moerewa and Kaikohe.

Northland Medical Officer of Health Dr Catherine Jackson encouraged people with symptoms to seek a test at a nearby testing centre to relieve the workload of GP clinics and hospitals. Anyone who had symptoms and was tested would have to stay at home until a negative result was received. Anyone who was asymptomatic could return to work until their results were received.

The symptoms of Covid-19 are similar to the common cold and influenza, including a cough, a high temperature (at least 38˚C), shortness of breath, a sore throat, sneezing and a runny nose, and temporary loss of the sense of smell. Shortness of breath could be a symptom of pneumonia, and requires immediate medical attention.

Advertisement

Symptoms can take up to 14 days to show after infection, and the virus can be passed on to others before they know they have it, from up to two days before symptoms develop.

Anyone with symptoms should call Healthline (0800 358-5453) or their doctor immediately.