Kaitaia's senior police officer made a unilateral decision on behalf of his staff last week, to decline an invitation to join in peaceful, non-co-operation with the imposition of "totalitarian, inhumane and ineffective (Covid-19) measures."

The invitation, which was delivered to the police station by a couple, acknowledged that police officers might find that taking a stand "at this time" placed them in an untenable position, in which case protection was sought "as we perform the unenviable task before us."

The document, from "We, citizens of Aotearoa/New Zealand," described the events of past months as not at all how they were "relentlessly" portrayed by corporate mass media.

"For the second time we are being subjected to the dictates of a foreign agenda aimed at destroying national sovereignty and the domestic economy, as well as basic freedom and human rights," it said.

"This tyranny has been justified by grotesque, reckless and mendacious fearmongering and gross inflation of both the statistics and the seriousness of a virus whose lethality is comparable to the average seasonal flu.

"Worse is yet to come as governments follow the dictates of foreign, self-serving agents peddling the imperative of forced medical procedures, in direct contravention of the Nuremburg Codes and the Geneva Convention, along with other protections.

"This martial law and all future attempts at coerced or mandatory testing, vaccines etc are human rights crimes of the first order, prosecutable at any future date with no statute of limitations or allowable defence of 'just following orders' or doing one's job...

"We come here as patriots of this democracy and not to cause you vexation or problems. Our intention is to hold an ongoing vigil for the restoration of freedom, true, consultative democracy and the repeal of recent totalitarian legislation."