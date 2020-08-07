Everyone can help the fairy tern, and other shore birds, including NZ dotterels, by following some simple rules:

Stay out of taped-off or fenced areas, comply with signs and use designated walkways; take a wide berth around nests and chicks; keep dogs on leads; remove bait and rubbish from the beach to deter rats and other predators; do not drive vehicles above the high tide mark.

New Zealand's most endangered bird, the fairy tern (tara iti), has been given a boost ahead of its upcoming breeding season with the creation of new man-made shell nesting sites at Mangawhai and Papakanui, north of Auckland.

Tara iti typically build their nests, no more elaborate than a shallow scrape, on exposed, low-lying areas of shell-covered sand. Now they have 50 tonnes of locally-sourced shell that were delivered by the New Zealand Defence Force, which used the operation as a training exercise.

The operation was funded by The Shorebirds Trust and supported by the Tara Iti Golf Club, NZDF, local iwi Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara, Te Uri o Hau and Ngāti Manuhiri.

"We created new shell nests for the birds last year, and had success, with one pair laying an egg," DOC biodiversity ranger Ayhla Wiles said.

"When you are talking small numbers of birds, one success, like using a safer nest to breed, is a huge step forward. Other than predator control, habitat enhancement is the most important action that can be taken to ensure the tara iti's survival.

"The new shell patch breeding sites have created safer places for tara iti to nest on, protecting them from tidal inundation and sand blow. In the past we've had nests impacted by high winds, which means parent birds can't find their eggs, and king tides wash nests away. The new sites are placed in the rear of the dunes, providing more protection for chicks and their parents.

"Support for our most endangered bird by community groups and local hapūa and iwi is essential for their survival. I would like to acknowledge the contribution of The Shorebirds Trust and those who partnered with them to get these new shell nests created, and the ongoing work of the recovery group."

DOC and volunteers have fence off the birds' four nesting areas, and have erected signs asking the public not to enter the sites. DOC also employs seven summer rangers during the breeding season, with at least one ranger assigned to each breeding site to monitor and protect nests during the nesting season. They also control predators and talk to the public about protecting the birds, work that is supported by dedicated local volunteers.

Eggs are transferred between nests to maximise the productivity of the breeding pairs, Auckland Zoo providing facilities to incubate them.

The total fairy tern population numbers fewer than 40 but that is a significant improvement on the three breeding pairs recorded in 1984, when the recovery programme began. Last season nine breeding pairs produced seven chicks.

Tara iti once nested on beaches around the North Island coast, but introduced predators (feral cats, rats, stoats, ferrets and weasels), habitat loss and human disturbance have brought them to the brink of extinction.