Daffodil Day Babies have long played a leading role in the very Far North's support of the annual Cancer Society fundraiser, but the organisers were worried that concerns over the possibility of catching Covid-19 might have put many parents off this year.

That wasn't the case at all, Krystal-Rose Taaffe said last week. Babies were arriving from all directions, she said, and she was expecting another very strong result for the society.

The format hadn't changed. she added. Photos were being taken at Rip Curl in Kaitaia's main street, from 10am to 2pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with no need to make a time.

"Just walk in and have the photo taken," Krystal-Rose said.

Once again there were three age groups, for babies from birth to three years old, with prizes in each group and another for the baby who raised the most money overall. There was the usual entry fee of $10.

Votes, $1 apiece, can be cast at Rip Curl and at Rogers Motors in Allen Bell Drive.