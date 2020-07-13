

The Kaitaia Aero Club has a new Chief Flying Instructor, Jess Matthews, who was described by president Paul Muller as "just the shot in the arm that is needed in these challenging times."

Matthews, daughter of Leon and Emma Matthews, has recently returned to the Far North after becoming a casualty of Covid-19's economic impact in Tauranga. The youngest of 10 grandchildren of the "legendary" Kaitaia flyer and author Bruce Matthews, she is the only one to follow in his footsteps but has long been besotted with the idea of a flying career.

She began her flight training via the Kaitaia College Gateway programme 10 years ago and completed it at the Massey School of Aviation in Palmerston North.

She duly gained the highly sought-after 'B Cat' instructor's rating and began plying her trade in Tauranga, spending a lot of time teaching multi-engine instrument flying. But, when Covid became a problem, her employer was forced to retrench, and let go those who had not trained there.

Advertisement

She returned home to Kaitaia with her partner, Max, who is a commercial pilot and has also joined the club.

"We are mighty glad to have them," Muller said.

Matthews said she was committed to inspiring people, particularly youth, into a flying career, "because right now is a good time to learn. Covid won't last forever, and big opportunities will arise".

Summerfield has been the club's senior pilot for many years, acquiring his instructor's rating in 1985. He will continue to instruct using the club's plane but in more of a support role.

He began flying in Kaitaia 53 years ago and has accumulated some 23,000 hours in the air. He flew air transport operations commercially for six years and has worked as a loader driver for James Aviation, Barr Brothers, and Matthews' grandfather, Bruce.

In 1977 he and wife Val launched Far North Air Ltd., operating three Fletcher aircraft while, in his 32 years of ag-flying, he spread around 270,000 tonnes of fertiliser and lime, raising the productivity of vast swathes of Northland and boosting its economy.



At the same time, he was busy instructing, guiding dozens of recreational and career pilots, many of them now in high-profile jobs around the world.

One of them told Muller: "I'm proud to say that I was trained by a high time ag-pilot. He kept me safe.

Advertisement

"The good thing for the Far North is that we have a beautiful, long sealed runway, no conflicting air traffic, a lovely aircraft, a strong and diverse club with good back-up," Muller added.

"I told Jim it's a bugger getting old, but the alternative is not good!"

For his part, Summerfield said he was impressed by his successor's qualifications and flying record (having so far accumulated 1600 hours).

"She is a real asset for the club, and I am delighted to welcome her," he said.