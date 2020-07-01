No one seems to know how the Kaikohe women's rugby team players are sleeping ahead of tomorrow night's game against Te Rarawa, but any of them who saw what the Ahipara side did to Horahora in the opening round of the competition might well be having nightmares.

Te Rarawa blew Horahora off the park at Ahipara, scoring a flurry of early tries and keeping their collective pedal to the metal until the final whistle.

Jaqi Brown reckoned there were outstanding efforts everywhere, none more so than from Black Fern Te Kura Aerengamate and 16-year-old newcomer Ana Allen, who both scored hat tricks, but from fullback to hooker they showed the benefits of their Covid training regime, with explosive speed and stamina from the whole team.

Outstanding passing and communication provided a feast of tries in the second half, play switching between forwards and backs, leaving Horahora struggling to keep the score under the tonne. Te Rarawa led 37-0 at half-time, 83-0 at full-time, and with only five games this season would be looking to maintain their momentum.

Last week's bye would have them in peak condition for tomorrow night's away game to Kaikohe, Jaqi said, and she was confident that supporters would see the team step up another notch.

"They are ready to go," she said.

"Rumour has it that several Black Ferns and sevens players will be released to play, and they would love to see some familiar faces at their first away game of the season, so if you can make it over the hill, we'll see you there."

The match, the first between the two teams since Kaikohe won last year's final 17-12, kicks off at 7pm at the Kaikohe Rugby and Sports Complex.