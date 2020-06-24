Another Plastic Free July begins on Wednesday, and once again EcoCentre Kaitaia will be making the most of it.

Plastic Free Kaitaia 2020 co-ordinator Waikarere Gregory will be at the Kaitaia market this Saturday with the centre's range of plastic-free products, encouraging people to take up the challenge of reducing their single- use plastics for the July, and then hopefully beyond.

She will be launching an insulated branded reusable water bottle, Kaitaia Wai, to joining the Kaitaia Kete and Kaitaia Kapu, at an introductory price of $15. Thereafter the bottles will sell for $21 at selected local shops and the EcoCentre Kaitaia, in Bank St.

Posters will also be displayed at various local eateries and other businesses, inviting people to refill their bottles at no charge. your water bottle for free. The town also has three public water fountains, two at Jaycee Park (one near the entrance to the skateboard park at the bottom of Redan Rd and the other by the toilet block near Te Ahu), the third by the public toilet block in Melba St.

Waikarere said the Kaitaia Wai bottle was designed to help reduce the purchasing of single-use plastic.

"Single-use plastic poses a huge threat to the environment, and humans who dwell in and eat from the environment," she said.

"Single-use plastic ends up in our waterways and oceans, causing havoc for fish and birdlife, and making our kaimoana toxic. Plastic is made from petrochemicals, a limited and toxic resource. Just the other day I watched a video of a young albatross struggling in the surf, rescued and then dying slowly after three days, having swallowed a plastic water bottle.

"It is said that by 2050 plastic will outnumber fish in the sea. Do we want to allow this to become our reality?"

Recycling was not the answer. The plastic was of low value and often contaminated, and it was not processed in New Zealand, while developing countries no longer want to accept New Zealand's rubbish.

"We need to be moving towards a more circular economy, with refusing single-use plastic at #1. We need to put reusing and refilling bottles etc at the top of the list, and recycling somewhere near the bottom," she said.

"You will also see our koha mug stand at our stall. They are for your use while you are at the market. If you forgot to bring your own reusable cup, grab one of our mugs, pop a koha in the box if you wish to, and then bring the mug back to our empties bin when you've finished your drink. We'll wash it and bring it back for use the following week.

"Unfortunately we will only be able to offer this service when we have our stall at the market.

Each week we're at the market through Plastic-Free July we'll have a bin for your recyclables and a compost bin for your compostables. Feel free to make use of them," she added.

"We're even looking into koha jars as an alternative to plastic slushy cups.

"Looking forward to seeing you all at the Kaitaia market and working towards a Kaitaia free from single-use plastic. Kia kaha tatou!"

(Saturday's Kaitaia Wai launch is dependent upon printing and courier delivery going to schedule. If not, the bottles will be released on Saturday week, July 4.