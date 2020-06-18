Given the Far North District Council's determination to play its part in the district's economic recovery from the Covid-19 lockdown, Kaitaia man Peter Wright was wondering last week if it might consider employing a rat catcher.

The idea came to him after he spotted s full-grown rat in the town's main street on Friday afternoon. He managed to stand on it at one stage but obviously did it no harm, given that he last saw it taking refuge under a parked car.

He didn't know if it was a solitary rodent or part of a family of them, but said the quantity of droppings he saw on the window sill where he photographed suggested that it was not alone, or had been there for some time.