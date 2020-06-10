

Northland clinics are busy clearing a backlog of women unable to be screened for breast cancer due to the Covid-19 lockdown and subsequent alert level restrictions.

It is recommended that New Zealand women aged 45 and over have screening mammograms every two years.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ said due to Covid-19, about 400 Kiwi women who would have received a breast cancer diagnosis missed out on getting mammograms or a referral from their GP, delaying their ability to start treatment.

Northland District Health Board said screening continued during lockdown for those that were recalled for investigation following their screening mammogram.

There are about 200 Northland women who were outside of the 27-month recommended screening recall because of the lockdown.

NDHB spokesman Neil Beney said additional appointments have been added this month to offer these women screening slots.

"When breast screening resumed, appointments were scheduled initially for women who were delayed while the programme was paused," Beney said.

"[A total of] 1161 women have booked since we went to level 2."

Mauri Ora Breast clinic opened for screening on May 11 and the mobile service started two days later on May 13, picking up where it left off before lockdown.

Meanwhile, nationwide Pink Ribbon Breakfasts, which are usually held in May, are back in July.

Last year, 151 breakfasts were held in Northland, where more than 165 people are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

Pink Ribbon Breakfasts, which are usually held in May, are back in July. Pictured is a breakfast at Whatuwhiwhi in the Far North. Photo / File

Proceeds from Pink Ribbon Breakfasts go towards helping these women get the support they need, as well as those already undergoing treatment.

They also help to drive early detection and ground-breaking research to prevent further deaths.

Broadcaster and Breast Cancer Foundation ambassador Stacey Morrison encourages Northlanders to host a breakfast next month.

Morrison, who lost her mum to breast cancer aged 45, said she's delighted to be the face of the campaign for the second time.

"I've been inspired by the resilience shown by so many as Covid-19 became another issue to deal with, on top of their cancer treatment," she said.

"Breast cancer touches so many Kiwi families and I feel for them, especially during this stressful time."

Breast Cancer Foundation chief executive Evangelia Henderson said Pink Ribbon Breakfast is all about Kiwis coming together for a common cause; "to bring us a step closer to our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer".

"If the last few months have shown us anything, it's that there are many different ways we can still be together as a community.

"Through all of the upheaval, we are still making sure people get the best possible support during their treatment and recovery, spreading the word about the importance of early detection, and relentlessly pushing for scientific breakthroughs."

For more information and to register to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, visit www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz

Upcoming Northland mobile clinics

Dargaville: June 11–12

Kaikohe: June 15–26 and July 6–24

Kerikeri: August 24-October 2

Opononi: August 3–5

Paihia: August 10–21

Rawene: July 27–31

Taheke: August 6–7