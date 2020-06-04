John Stewart rarely misses an opportunity to promote the Far North, and he was quick to grab a great chance to do that when brothers Stan and Henry Day, owners of Kaitaia's Collard Tavern, asked him for ideas about brightening their garden bar.

John, a member of Te Hiku Community Board and owner of Kaitaia firm Printing.com, suggested they kill two birds with one stone by using images of some of the Far North's most beautiful for visitors, while making locals feel proudly at home.

The montage of photos, a few of them purchased but the majority amassed by Printing.com over the years, take in the coast north from Ahipara, around the top and down to Maitai Bay.

"It wasn't the cheap option, but it's great to see local businesses investing in promoting our magnificent landscape," John said.

Advertisement

The photo, he added, was taken before the words 'social distamcing' had been heard of.