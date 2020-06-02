No.64 (Kaitaia) Squadron ATC was established in 1942, at the height of WWII, when Waipapakauri was home to a RNZAF base, and 78 years later it's still going strong

"This is a fantastic organisation run by the New Zealand Cadet Forces (NZCF) in conjunction with the NZ Defence Force for teenagers (or 12-year-olds who are in Year 9), with the core values of courage, camaraderie, commitment and integrity, four values that will carry you in every aspect of life," Unit Commander Gayleen Insley said.

Cadets were instructed in skills including bushcraft, aviation, drill (marching), navigation, firearms, leadership, discipline and much more, with regular activities to put those skills into practise through flying, camping, tramping, Anzac parades, shooting (in a very controlled setting) physical training and community work.

The unit was currently short of staff, however, and Insley would be very grateful to hear from any adults who were interested in working with youth, had themselves been a cadet in the past or had a service background.

"We want to see ATC Kaitaia continue well into the future," she said.

"You can find us at the Children's Complex, behind Te Ahu, on South Road. We parade on Wednesday nights(starting tomorrow) at 6pm and finish at 8.45pm."

Potential recruits would also be very welcome.

Contact Insley on (0274) 701-027, or committee chair Bronnie Travers on (09) 929-6822.