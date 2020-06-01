A new deputy principal and a new primary teacher have been welcomed to Kaitaia Abundant Life School.

The deputy principal is Celia Dallas (Ngāti Whatua, Kaipara), originally from West Auckland, who taught at Auckland's Mt Albert Grammar before heading to the Gold Coast, where she has been teaching and leading for the last 12 years. She said she and her family (husband Nathan is from Riverton) were "stoked" to be back in New Zealand, and in the best part of the country.

A specialist in dance and drama, the mother of five described herself as a passionate educator who lived an active and healthy lifestyle, with a love of food (in all its manifestations, from education and gardening to cooking, baking and eating), sport, the arts and culture, and community.

"I value relationships and contributing to the cause or vision within a school and community," she said.

"I love learning and the challenges that help to improve my character and develop my weaknesses. I am teachable. New Zealand and our people will always hold a special place in my heart. I teach and live from who I am; my whakapapa, my life experiences and my strong faith.

Meanwhile mother-of-three primary teacher Tina Takimoana has moved to ALS from Ahipara School. Local through and through, her husband Ari is also from the Far North.

Principal Mark Tan said she was an exceptional classroom practitioner, skilled and talented in ITC, and passionate about serving her students and wider school whānau.

"As a school we are super stoked to have them both join the team and our community. It's a massive plus for everyone, as they both complement our crew whilst also raising the bar yet again in terms of achievement and standards. Winning," he said.