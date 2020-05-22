Far North communities are being invited to "own the zone", and fundraise for their own projects by hosting official America's Cup FanZones in March next year. The offer is open to any organisation that can provide a venue with a minimum capacity of 100 people, fast and reliable internet connectivity and a big television screen to display America's Cup races.

Far North District Council general manager strategic planning and policy, Darrell Sargent, said the offer was a golden opportunity for community groups to promote and fundraise for their own projects.

"We anticipate that schools, town halls, sailing clubs and marae could become FanZone venues. It is entirely up to community organisations how many races they show and how they leverage the international event to benefit their projects," he said.

America's Cup races will start on March 6 next year, and will continue every second day until the trophy is won.

Communities and organisations only have until Friday to nominate themselves as a potential FanZone. Along with the other criteria, they will need adequate parking, and must be accessible and welcoming, and able to attract local sponsors. They do not need to have every detail confirmed before submitting a nomination, however.

"If a venue meets the minimum FanZone requirements, I urge groups to submit their nominations before the deadline to ensure they are in the running," Sargent said.

Each FanZone would be recognised by America's Cup Events, and may be visited by sponsors in a promotional capacity. They may also be visited by news media keen to show audiences supporting the America's Cup.

Go to https://www.fndc.govt.nz/Your-District/Community-initiatives/Americas-Cup-FanZones to find out how to apply.