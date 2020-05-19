It's easy to get caught up in the doom and gloom of coronavirus.

There are a minefield of things to think about and navigate in a world gone topsy-turvy due to the pandemic.

With New Zealand now settling into a new level 2 norm, and with daily cases that are dazzlingly low and sometimes not there all - it's the economic fallout we are now turning our attention to.

There's no doubt Northland businesses have taken a huge hit.

Yet amid the chaos and confusion, many positive stories have emerged.

It's been three weeks since the Northern Advocate kicked off its Go Local! campaign.

Launched on April 29, the goal was to promote local success stories, highlight interesting initiatives and provide useful tips in a bid to bolster the region's economy.

Northland mayors and business leaders immediately got on board, followed by a host of other local businesses with the same noble aim – to help each other.

It's been really encouraging to stumble across and share so many positive stories.

There's been a small movement of businesses "paying it forward" by shouting cups of coffee.

Paihia businessman Grant Harnish kicked it off by paying for dozens of flat whites and lattes at three local cafes to get people spending in the small tourist town.

To get their free coffee, customers also had to buy something from the menu which doubled the income for these cafes.

I recently spotted chartered accountants Whitelaw Weber doing the same thing at the Old Packhouse Market in Kerikeri.

And on Friday, Kerikeri boutique wine shop Ferment took to social media to thank the lovely lady who ordered a coffee, paid with a $100 note, then asked staff to use the remaining cash to pay for other people's coffee.

Northland business consultants have offered free advice on how to best get through these tough times, while a generous commercial landlord offered a vacant section to businesses and community groups struggling under level 2.

Social media pages have sprung up like mushrooms after the rain.

Paihia website developer Stefanie Schollum and Whangārei accountancy firm director Anne Lensink set up separate online directories which let customers know who's open at different alert levels.

Then Whangārei real estate agent Jessica Barnes set up the Facebook page What's Next Whangārei? to help small business owners share ideas and information.

From the start of this coronavirus saga, I've pondered the importance of being informed while staying hopeful and healthy.

It's definitely a balancing act.

Experts advise limiting the amount of Covid-related news you consume to once a day to stave off anxiety and stay mentally well.

The Go Local! campaign has proved there are many, many good news stories out there.

Even in these times of great uncertainty, Northland business owners are thinking of others and rising to the challenge with a sense of optimism and spirit that should be celebrated.