Far North police area commander Inspector Riki Whiu did not wish to minimise any concerns anyone might have regarding the Ngāti Kuri/Aupōuri checkpoint on SH1 at Ngataki, north of Houhora, but said last week that he was not aware of any formal complaints to police.

He understood some local people were not happy, however, and that one of them had driven through the checkpoint, slowly, on Wednesday.

That situation had been "resolved by smiling," and no police action had been required.

Inspector Whiu made it clear, however, that the checkpoint was operating with the blessing of police.

"We are working closely with the iwi to assist and to resolve any issues," he said.

"I understand the position the iwi are taking, and I understand how some people will react if they think their freedom of movement is being restricted.

"The fact is that some isolated communities are still not keen to open their roads to every man and his fishing rod. These communities have some of the best fishing and surfing beaches, and are fearful that if the roads are open bulk people will turn up."

The road to Rarawa Beach was to be opened over the weekend, and possibly into this week, although traffic would be monitored.

"The problem is, word gets out and a quiet rural road can become Queen St," Inspector Whiu said.

"You could not get a park at Matauri Bay earlier this week. Some people had travelled from afar, from their own beaches, to get there. You can imagine what would happen if it became an open door, and that's what some small communities are trying to defend themselves against.

"People need to understand that just because they can (travel), that doesn't mean they should or need to. That's why we haven't gone in there (Ngataki) with a strong arm."

Some people, he added, had become complacent with the mve to alert level 3.

"The last thing we can afford to do is go straight back to our old ways and drop our guard," he said.

"We have to understand that the risk is still real, and that we are just one case away from an outbreak in these small rural communities."