Five years ago the Far North District Council agreed, in principle, to contribute $3 million towards the capital cost of developing Kaitaia's Te Hiku Sports Hub.

And last week it accepted the recommendation from chief financial officer Janice Smith that it release that sum.

The council also resolved that a public access agreement be developed with Te Hiku Sports Inc., and the addition of a non-voting observer role as part of the public access agreement.

The offer of $3 million was made on the understanding that Te Hiku Sports would find the other $6 million needed. It had now done so, the government's Provincial Growth Fund contributing $3 million, Lotteries $500,000, Foundation North $1.1 million and the Northland Regional Council/Sport Northland $1.4 million.

Advertisement

Ms Smith told the council that extensive community consultation had taken place, and more than 3000 volunteer hours had already been given to the project. Resource consents were in place for earthworks and site development, and a concept design and site plan had been developed . The site would accommodate playing fields, car parking, netball courts, clubhouse facilities for rugby, rugby league, touch rugby, football, cricket, athletics and archery, an aquatic centre and gymnasium.

The report noted that Kaitaia's existing unheated public swimming baths, built some 67 years ago as a World War II memorial, were open for about six months of the year. The water was very cold at the beginning and end of the season, and remained cool except for a few weeks at the height of a warm summer. Comfort while using the pool was dependent on weather conditions, and attendance rates during cool, wet weather were low.

The pool was too cold according to current accepted pool standards for babies, children and the elderly.

The Te Hiku Sports Hub's indoor aquatic centre would offer year-round access to a heated lap pool, a hydrotherapy pool, a learn to swim pool and a baby/toddler's pool, all, along with changing rooms, to be maintained at optimal temperatures all year round.

Mayor John carter said the recommendation to provide the $3 million had received "enthusiastic" support at Thursday's council meeting.

"We were happy to see the progress that is being made," he said, "although there were a couple of qualifiers. We wanted to be assured that the ratepayer contribution would be sufficient to allow construction to proceed, and Te Hiku Sports Inc. was happy to assure us that the work would be done, and within budget

"We also thought it was appropriate, given the public input and ratepayer money, that ratepayers should be represented on Te Hiku Sports Inc by someone from both the council and Te Hiku Community Board.

"We also made it clear that if Te Hiku Sports Inc. needs more money to complete the project, it will have to find it.

Advertisement

Te Hiku Sports Inc chairman Mike Mitcalfe said the council's decision capped off a significant amount of work done by many volunteers over more than seven years.

"It is great news for the Far North community in the current time of anxiety surrounding the Covid-19 situation," he said.

"Interesting that there are potential parallels with the Te Ahu project, that provided significant employment for local people during the Global Financial Crisis. The Te Hiku Sports Hub will bring massive benefits and attractions to the people of this area and beyond, but there is still much work to do," he added.