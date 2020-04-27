Covid-19 has ended Frank Malley's time at the Northland Age, "the best job I've ever had," but last week he described himself as lucky to have had 17 years of driving across the Far North, meeting people from all walks of life, reporting their stories and covering sporting events of all shapes and sizes.

"It has been a massive privilege and an honour, especially in light of the Age's remarkable history, reputation and longevity," he said.

The job had come up at just the right time. Suddenly unemployed after the rammed earth building company in Raglan that he had spent the previous decade with folded, he embarked upon a Diploma in Media Studies course at Wintec in Hamilton and had almost completed it when he heard that jobs were on offer at various papers around the country, including Whakatāne, Te Awamutu and Kaitaia, "home to Ahipara and its world-famous endless lefthanders."

The deal was done over lunch at the Beachcomber (leek and potato soup and an ostrich burger), and before long he and his beloved Citroen were heading north.

Advertisement

"This was long before the advent of social media, when the community newspaper was still a focal point, and I threw myself into my new job," he said.

"The Age was then an independent publication, owned by the late, great Keith Wagener, and celebrated its 100th birthday shortly after my arrival."

He soon established an alter-ego, The Offsider, and was pleased to be credited by a "really funking the Age up."

"Even now, I still experience a real thrill in seeing a story through to publication," he said.

Highlights of the last 17 years included the waves, making some fantastic new friends, meeting some wonderful individuals, travelling to Cuba, where he married, welcoming his daughter to the world, buying a house in Kaitaia, and being adopted by a "gorgeous, slightly psycho cat."

He was also immensely proud of having organised two heavy metal festivals and playing a crucial role in helping Kaitaia return to the provincial football competition after running his own very well supported twilight football series.

He was currently president of the Kaitaia United AFC, and was very honoured to have been invited on to the judging panel of the last two Tai Tokerau Māori Sports Awards

"Then there were all those Sundays throughout winter, spending the whole day pretty much making calls from 9 in the morning until 9 at night, talking to rugby, league and soccer coaches, getting their version of the weekend's results while downing untold cups of tea."

Advertisement

There had been some clumsy moments — names and results wrong — and at times trying a little too hard to be provocative.

"I crossed the line more times than I should have; some still haven't forgiven me," he said.

"People take sport seriously, and the Far North is no exception.

"I have enjoyed the opportunity to be part of the Age's illustrious history immensely, and made the most of it, and a truckload of thanks are due. I must acknowledge Peter Jackson and Joanne Nattrass, editor and manager respectively, for not only giving me the job but also having my back in tough times. Also Keith and Cathy Wagener, then APN and NZME, who kept the Age going in spite of the adversity faced by printed publications in an era where everything under the sun can be found online.

"Most importantly, thanks go to the Age's legion of loyal readers and the wider community, who have supported this paper through thick and thin. And thanks to Pat Stuart, from the Tui St Gallery, who built the little red model sports car with the surfboard sticking out the back that became an icon in the sports pages, running under my contact details.

"The Far North is still the greatest place on the planet, and the people are simply wonderful, generous and caring. I feel blessed at getting the chance to live here, the opportunity to be part of an incredible community, and holding down a dream job for nearly two decades."