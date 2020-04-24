Due to Covid-19, we are unable stand side by side on Anzac Day. So let's all stand together in our bubble, stand to remember, stand to respect and commend the Anzac men and women who fought and lost so much.

In lieu of our local dawn parade and Te Ahu civil service, the Te Hiku Community Board and the Kaitaia Far North RSA invite you and your family to watch a 30-minute pre-recorded service, with local speakers, and even our very own London-based musician, Jayson Norris, singing the hymns.

Click here to watch our Far North service, which will be available from 6am on Saturday April 25, 2020. The service is recorded, so you can watch it at any time on Anzac Day.