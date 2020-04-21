Kaitaia's Abundant Life School will open to all students from Year 1-10 on Wednesday, but principal Mark Tan is not expecting to be inundated with students.

"It's ridiculous, but we'll be doing it," he said of the government's instruction for schools to open their doors to students who need to be there.

He was expecting student attendance to be in single figures, most of them primary age, all with parents who were essential workers.

"It will definitely help their parents," he said, but he was concerned by the risk of Covid-19 infection.

Half of the teachers at the 220-student school were classified as vulnerable, and would not be available, he added. Those who were available would be working on a roster system.

"It's been busy, and we're well prepared," Mr Tan said, but for the foreseeable future the emphasis would remain on children learning at home. Parents who had not collected their children's devices from the school would be welcome to do so next week.