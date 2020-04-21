Kaitaia Business Association chair Andrea Panther has no doubt that the decision to ease the Covid-19 lockdown to Level 3 on Monday night, five days later than some had been hoping for, was the right one, but she also knows that the extra five days will make life even tougher for some of the town's businesses.

She was aware, too, that the change from Level 4 to Level 3 will not make a great deal of difference for some who had been unable to open their doors, but the government's decision was a "pretty good call."

"It was probably the right decision for the health of the nation," she said.

"We certainly don't want to go back to Level 4, but I feel for those who really didn't want another five days of not being able to trade. Contrary to what some seem to believe, a lot of business people do work weeks, so for some the delay in reducing to Level 3 will be almost a week.

Advertisement

"The Prime Minister couldn't please everybody though, and it's better to be safe than sorry. It's very encouraging that rate of new infections is down to single digits, but it's tough for a lot of people."

And while many commentators were crediting farming with keeping the economy going, it was a tough industry for those who were battling the ongoing drought, who had nowhere to send their bobby calves or were already using their winter feed.

Mrs Panther was very proud of Te Hiku's response to the Covid-19 crisis though. Participants from Auckland and Wellington in the regular Zoom discussions she was taking part in had commented that Te Hiku's response had been superior to that of any other region. All sorts of people and organisations, from the councils and Civil Defence to iwi, Northland Inc and Far North REAP, were working together and contributing a vast range of expertise and resources.

"Some amazing people and services are working collaboratively to make the best of a terrible situation," she said.

More than 400 local businesses had been contacted to ensure they were receiving the government support to which they were entitled, and a lot of work was now going into a collaborative effort with the Bay of Islands for a district marketing campaign.

A new website, Northland Vendors, would be launched on Friday, and she encouraged local businesses to join it.

"There is still a lot of anxiety and uncertainty, but the government websites are excellent," she added.

"And we have a really good community network and support system for everyone, from the business community and farming to the elderly and those who are having babies.

Advertisement

"I also need to thank Anita Lasike, our paid co-ordinator, who I rely on to post on our Facebook page and put out the email comms to all our members. She is a mum who is home-schooling her two boys during lockdown, but has done a superb job.

"I'm very proud of the way this community has responded to this situation we are all facing. I'm really stoked."