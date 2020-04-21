Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - April 11, 2020

We have a roof over our head, food and water, a UAE government that has led an outstanding and early response to the coronavirus pandemic, and access to health care should one of us catch Covid-19.



The sun is still rising and insh'Allah (god-willing), it will set every night. We have access to the internet so we can remain informed of events and stay in touch with family and friends in New Zealand and abroad.

I feel lucky and privileged to call Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) home during this challenging time. What more could you ask for? Access to food, shelter and healthcare, and feeling positive that the government has the wellbeing of all citizens at heart and will lead us through this tough time.

There are striking similarities between the world-leading responses to Covid-19 in the UAE, and New Zealand. We are in similar situations – the border is shut, we are all locked down at home, only leaving for the essential food shop, the rest of the time, living indoors.

The UAE, population 9.68 million, has 3736 cases, with New Zealand, population 4.8 million, having 1349 cases. The difference between the two is likely population size and linked to increased testing in the UAE with 632,000 tests overall. Both countries have adopted similar responses, with the calm and assured reassurances and strong communication of respective leaders giving confidence to all.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said early on in a video that went viral: "I'd like to reassure every citizen and resident of the UAE that our country is infinitely able to supply everyone with all the food and medicine they could ever need. We are well prepared to face any challenge that arises."

With that inspirational and matter-of-fact statement, any fears were allayed, we didn't see the scenes of panic buying that we have seen elsewhere in the world. Quickly and calmly everyone here has resorted to living and working from home, buying what they need as they normally would, and going to the supermarket once a week or more frequently, as needed.

Dargaville-born Winston Cowie, marine policy manager at the Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi, dreams of again catching turtles to satellite tag them. Photo / Supplied

In New Zealand there was a similar strong directive from the top - clear and firm communication from the outstanding Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. "Right now we have a window of opportunity to break the chain of community transmission – to contain the virus – to stop it multiplying and to protect New Zealanders from the worst. Our plan is simple. We can stop the spread by staying at home and reducing contact. Now is the time to act."

As a New Zealander and long-time citizen of the UAE I am bursting with pride seeing both the UAE and New Zealand being among the world-leading countries in the way they are responding to the virus. Our leaders – thank you – your strong leadership and communication has saved lives.

So what is it like to be in "isolation" in the UAE as a family of six, with four children – ranging in age from 2 to 9?

As with many residents in the UAE, compounds are the preferred style of living. We live in a gated compound that houses a community of around 1000 people of all nationalities, mostly young families, with amenities within walking distance – the likes of supermarkets, and restaurants with takeaway available. A beach is also within walking distance. It is a fantastic place to bring up a family – safe and with friends and children of the same age living in the same community.

So it is a strange state of affairs we all find ourselves in, living at home, only able to leave the house to go to the supermarket.

Let's start with the kids – four kids indoors for an extended time. It has been five weeks since schools closed, after spring break was brought forward by two weeks. We are now into our third week of online learning.

What is it? It is excellent. Essentially, the children get up, and after breakfast, log in to Seesaw – an educational learning platform. There will be a video message from the teacher explaining the day's activities, typically four, and off they go, working away at maths or science or english or PE or music – whatever the task may be.

Once they submit it, the teacher, also working from home, will send back feedback using voice notes. It's been reassuring to see the kids settle into the routine, and see them take comfort in having that familiar contact with their teacher.

This goes well for three out of four of the kids – the 5-, 8- and 9-year-olds, and as parents, yes we are there giving guidance at the start and as they need it. The 2-year-old is bumbling around, enjoying having everyone around, being cheeky, language improving by the day. A joy to see.

While the children are doing their schoolwork, overseen, I must be straight up, mostly by my wife, Lucy, a teacher, I am working from home, completing emails and tasks on the laptop in between subbing in and out with my wife, who is working too.

I miss jumping on turtles to satellite tag them, which is part of my role at the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, so jump on to the laptop instead, metaphorically.



At 1pm, we tune into Joe Wicks, the English Fitness guru whose 20-minute kids PE workouts are a favorite and an opportunity to blow off some steam. We have a balcony so there is an opportunity to get some sunshine, and a little bit of extra space where the kids can be kids.

Outdoor exercise isn't encouraged – only movement for essential travel, so people have adapted by working out at home – there have been some innovative responses – multiple people running marathons on their balcony. I haven't tried the marathon running yet but am please to have conquered the Burj Khalifa step challenge – walking up and down the 41 steps in our house 75 times to get to the top of the world's tallest building (2909 steps), and back down again. Try it. It's a beauty.

Zac Cowie lines up another rugby kick on the balcony during lockdown. Photo / Supplied

My son has been practising his rugby kicks at goal – important for a Kiwi - his posts are a cricket bat and a mop and he has been cleaning up – the ball sweeping through the uprights.

We are doing fine. It is strange not seeing neighbours or other friends at the compound or the work family – everybody sees the importance of staying home. But we are good. Everybody is checking on each other and making sure spirits remain high.

And it looks like the above routine might continue for quite a while with the notification recently received that schools won't open for the remainder of the academic year (three months' time), with the summer holiday the two months following that. We have clarity for five months ahead.

And when not working or doing the schoolwork: board games, family historic photo guessing games on whatsapp, and daily exercise sessions fill the gaps. Family time – and family time is a blessing.

And we are seeing the same in New Zealand from what family and friends are sharing. Kiwis are staying home and self-isolating – the kids are at home doing schoolwork with parents, who are also working from home.

There are challenges for all of course – fear of catching the virus, family and friends becoming ill, and the natural uncertainty of everybody all over the world about job security, particularly small- to medium-size businesses.

We are all looking at getting through the next five to six months best we can - because that looks like what we are looking at. But the gourd of water is always half full. One day at a time.

And as a Kiwi it gives us so much comfort to see the New Zealand Government doing exactly the same. From the bottom of our hearts to both governments, thank you. And to all the people working on the front line in both countries and all over the world, thank you, thank you and thank you. You are all heroes.

Two countries. The UAE and New Zealand. Two outstanding responses. To those in New Zealand, kia kaha, stand strong, we are grateful to be in good hands here in the UAE. To our friends in the UAE, Inta Mumtaz.

• Winston Cowie is the manager of marine policy at the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, a fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, film director, and author of New Zealand history books.