No one is sure when Level 4 lockdown will end, or Level 3 for that matter, but thoughts are turning to what economic recovery is going to look like in the Far North and Northland.

Peter Heath, principal of business communication consultancy Due North, in Kerikeri, has begun a series of video interviews with a range of business and community leaders to learn more about their post-Covid-19 concerns, plans and priorities.

His interviewees include:

* Mike Simm, deputy chairman of the Ngāpuhi Asset Holding Company.

* Charles Parker, general manager of Entrada Travel Group (owner of Fullers Great Sights).

* Anthony Van Gessel, commercial sales and leasing specialist at Bayleys.

* Murray Jagger, chairman of Marsden Maritime Holdings and Northport.

* Pita Tipene, chairman of Ngāti Hine.

* Board director Nicole Anderson, who has experience in financial management, mentoring and development assistance for private, public and iwi-owned businesses and organisations across the region.

* Northland Inc CEO and regional development expert Dr David Wilson.

* Far North District councillor and strategy and planning committee chair Rachel Smith.

* Sarah Petersen, Northland Inc and Far North Holdings.

* NorthTec CEO Wayne Jackson.

* Regional development consultant Sue Dobbie.

* Terence Brocx, chairman of the Northland Dairy Development Trust and member of the Far North Water Advisory Group.

* Jane Hindle, former board member of Northland Inc, Destination Northland and Northtec, current deputy chairperson of Russell Museum, Tuia Commemorations champion and executive trustee of the R Tucker Thompson Sail Training Trust.

Mr Heath said he hoped the interviews would be of value.

"If you would like to take part in the series, or you know someone whose views you think we should hear, please get in touch. I'd be delighted to hear from you," he added.

The links to those interviews released so far are:

Mike Simm, https://youtu.be/UNVK--ULNuA

Murray Jagger, https://youtu.be/UnFf2LQ1jgk

Ant Van Gessel, https://youtu.be/aOQzNg-r8TQ

Sue Dobbie, https://youtu.be/j2p5MEOZ4YA

Terence Brocx, https://youtu.be/TspPrp7SD94

Jane Hindle, https://youtu.be/mEwFuR6Z990

Rachel Smith, https://youtu.be/LsMIA8JOzes