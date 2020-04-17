Two people were injured, one seriously, in a head-on crash on State Highway 11, near the intersection with Te Haumi Drive, near Paihia just before noon on Friday.

The male driver of a Ford Festiva hatchback, thought to be in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and had to be cut out of his vehicle by a Paihia Fire Brigade crew. He was taken by St John ambulance to the nearby Paihia School grounds, from where the Northland Rescue Helicopter flew him to Whangārei Hospital at about 1.30pm. The female driver of a Toyota Rav4 suffered moderate injuries, and was able to get out of her vehicle unassisted.

It is believed she was transported to Bay of Islands Hospital.

Blood was taken from the male driver for alcohol testing.

Advertisement

The crash occurred in dry conditions on a bend with a double yellow centre line. Police are investigating. It was not known at whether the drivers were engaged in essential travel.

Paihia Chief Fire Officer Rex Wilson urged drivers to "take it easy" and follow road rules, even when the roads seemed empty.

"Even in lockdown there are still other people on the road," he said.