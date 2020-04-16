Two Far North teenagers who have been making music together since they were 12 have released their debut album.

SkeletonCrew - Felix Danilo, 17, Waipapa, and Nicole Obren, 19, of Ōpua - released the eight-track album 'It's Better I Don't Know' last week on major streaming platforms and for digital download on Bandcamp. Danilo performed, mixed and produced the music in his bedroom, Obren adding the vocals in Waipapa music tutor Julian Brady's studio over Christmas.

The genre is described as indie/alternative with a blend of pop, rock and electronica.

Danilo, one of the youngest musicians to hold two musical performance diplomas in electric guitar from the London College of Music, and currently in Year 13 at Kerikeri High School, hopes to study music in Wellington next year. Obren is in her second year studying marine biology at Victoria University in Wellington. They have previously played together in Northland youth bands such as Friday Night Special.

Flu shots in Kawakawa

The Ngāti Hine Health Trust is offering community-wide flu vaccinations for high-risk people, including those aged 65 and over or with long-term health conditions, the immune-compromised, children with asthma and hapū mama, at a clinic in Kawakawa.

Vaccinations are also available for high-risk people such as healthcare and other frontline workers, which includes emergency services, social services, police, defence and border control officers.

The drive-through service - nurses come to patients' cars - is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, in Vogel St.

Wishes come true

An episode from a TV series raising awareness of a charity granting wishes to sick children, while highlighting some of Northland's top attractions, will go to air on TV1 at 2pm on Sunday.

Adventure All Stars, fronted by Erin Simpson, follows six New Zealanders who fundraised for Make-A-Wish New Zealand as they travelled around the country trying out various activities. The first episode was filmed in the Bay of Islands, on the Karikari Peninsula, 90 Mile Beach, in the Hokianga and Kaipara over five days in August.

Wishes granted by Make-A-Wish vary from something as simple as an iPad to meeting a sporting legend or constructing a bedroom entirely out of Lego.

Felix Danilo and Nicole Obren performing at a Be Free music festival in Kerikeri last year. Photo / Peter de Graaf