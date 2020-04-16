The three occupants of a car that crashed off SH10 at Kaingaroa, east of Awanui, this morning were warned by police for breaching the Level 4 Covid-19 lockdown, while the driver was also warned for careless use.

The driver had lost control at the bottom of the hill west of the Duncan Rd intersection, the vehicle demolishing a farm fence, a gate and a pampas bush before coming to rest on the driver's side, hard against a tree. The driver and front seat passenger escaped with minor scratches, but the back seat passenger was treated at the scene, initially by a Kaitaia Fire Brigade crew then St John officers, before being taken to Kaitaia Hospital by ambulance.

He had been helped from the car by a former St John officer, and walked, with assistance, to the ambulance.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Ross Beddows said his crew had not been needed to extricate any of the three men from the car, but had disconnected the battery, and successfully prevented two horses from escaping from their paddock.

Sergeant Nigel Turnbull said the trio had been travelling from Kaitaia to Whatuwhiwhi to collect friends whose car had broken down.