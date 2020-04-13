Home advantage paid off for the local team when the Kaikohe Bowling Club hosted the Denis Brophy Memorial tournament recently.

Eileen Strongman said that while there was not quite a full green for the annual event, there was plenty of laughter amongst the players, and any number of close encounters in great grass conditions and beautiful weather.

Eileen Caterer, Jim Murray and Ra Te Amo (Kaikohe) won the tournament, with Doug and Lillian Cairns and Mary Korewha (Ōpononi) runners-up. The best sports prize went to Rob Type, Martin Pattison and Robyn Johnson (Kaikohe).

On behalf of the organisers, Eileen gave many thanks to Graeme Sutherland (Kaikohe) and the Brophy sisters (Mid North) for their continued support and catering throughout the tournament.

Advertisement

"It is great to see it continued for so long. Thank you Noel and Jeannie, and great to see Noel still playing good bowls," she said.