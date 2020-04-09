Plans to blockade access to 90 Mile Beach at Waipapakauri Ramp on Thursday have been abandoned, for reasons including a potential threat to public safety, but the local iwi, and the community, are making it clear that those who do not live there are not welcome during the Covid-19 lockdown.

NgāiTakoto spokesman Craig Hobson said on Friday that he had discussed the blockade idea with Mayor John Carter, who live just metres from the ramp, and had decided that physically blocking vehicular access would not be safe.

He had communicated with the village via social media, saying the initial plan wasn't going to work, although the iwi did have the legal right to block access to the beach at that location.

Instead, professionally-made signs would be erected, denying access to the beach. Compliance would be monitored by the resident and the iwi. The iwi and police were also planning to patrol the beach on a regular basis,.

"We need to protect the village, and others in Te Hiku, and at least now everyone is very aware of the situation," Mr Hobson said.

"At the end of the day NgāiTakoto has the final say, but we want to do this as a community. We are all in this together, and we must all be part of the solution."

Signs had already been erected at the entrance to Kaimaumau, asking those who do not live there to stay away and closing access to Rangaunu Harbour and East Beach. Similar signs would be erected at Hukatere, north of Waipapakauri Ramp on 90 Mile Beach.

Mr Hobson hoped that the Waipapakauri Ramp signs would be in place by Tuesday.

Meanwhile a truckload of rocks and a large log were delivered to Waipapakauri Ramp early on Thursday afternoon. A small crowd of residents gathered there later in the afternoon, some to protest at being denied vehicular access to the beach, although there was general acceptance that too many people were driving there from outside the village, some to fish and others to party.

One resident described the beach as resembling Auckland's Queen St, but predicted that if access was blocked, those who were being kept off the beach would simply drive over the dunes and create a new access.

Mr Hobson told the gathering that the aim was to reduce the risk of Covid-19 reaching at the village, and the potential need for emergency services on the beach.

"This is serious. Let's do this as a community," he said.

Most of those who burst their Covid-19 bubbles to make their views known were supportive of blocking access to the beach, but not at the cost of keeping them off it too. Several suggested erecting a roadblock east of the village, in the vicinity of the Snapper Bonanza weigh-in, a few suggesting going as far east as Lake Ngatu.

It was agreed, however, that a barricade would be erected just outside the village, with a gate secured by a combination lock. The combination would be given to all residents and the emergency services.

Mr Carter emphasised that the goal was to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"The longer this virus spreads the longer we will be in lockdown," he said.

"I don't know anyone who needs to drive to the beach," he added.

"The people who live here can walk, but we're all supposed to be staying within our bubbles."

Mr Hobson said the iwi had been moving people off the beach every day, but did not have the numbers to man a checkpoint.