Letterboxes have taken on new significance as budding batters look to build big totals with the Northern Districts Cricket Letterbox 100.

"Daily walks have become the norm for many families as New Zealand deals with Covid-19 restrictions, and the Letterbox 100 is Northern Districts' way of encouraging people to remain active," chief executive Ben MacCormack said.

"This is a very difficult period for all of us, so we want to try and help people have a bit of fun with their bubble. We're encouraging families to get outdoors in a safe way and undertake an activity together that doesn't involve screens."

The game is scored over the first 100 letterboxes a player spots on their walk, with a run value assigned to each differently-coloured letterbox, while Northern Districts has partnered with Bear Hunt NZ to offer bonus runs for any teddy bears a player spots.

Games commence every Tuesday, and run for one week. Players can choose to register their score on the Northern Districts Cricket Facebook page, and be in to win prizes, or simply play for the fun of the game.

"We've made the game very simple so anyone can play, whether they are a cricket-lover or not; we'd love to see plenty of people enjoying the game," Mr MacCormack said.

For more information go to https://ndcricket.co.nz/letterbox-100