Kerikeri journalist Sandy Myhre has handed the role of executive president of Women's World Car of the Year to Spaniard Marta Garcia. but maintains her involvement as President of Honour.

Ms Myhre founded the award, the only one in the world that is decided entirely by women motoring journalists, in 2009, to address the fact that women were not represented on international car juries. Eight motoring journalists were part of the starting team. Today the award has an established worldwide presence, with a total audience of more than 250 million readers/followers/subscribers.

Among its objectives is to choose the best cars every year, including the supreme winner from those that are recognised for their features and innovations.

The women motoring journalists also vote for the Woman of Worth award, recognising women who work in the motor industry or in motor sport who have made a significant contribution to their chosen field.

Advertisement

"It is a huge challenge for me to take on the presidency of the Women's World Car of the Year at this time," Ms Garcia said.

"Cars are part of our society, and they will be the ones that help us recover lost normality. That is when the role of women, with their influence of more than 80 per cent in the decision to buy a car, will make more sense than ever."