The rain that has fallen in some parts of Northland, and which promises to become more widespread, could present a new problem for farmers.

DairyNZ and Beef and Lamb has warned that heat and high humidity would provide ideal conditions for facial eczema.

Prevention was the key, they said, emphasising the importance speaking to a vet and having a plan in place to prevent FE.

There was no cure for the disease.

Advertisement

Dairy cows that contracted facial eczema would likely be restless, seek shade and lick their udders. Milk production would fall, while exposed unpigmented or thin skin would redden, thicken and peel.

Not all animals would show physical symptoms, even after liver damage had occurred. It was estimated that for every clinical case, 10 cows would suffer subclinical FE.

Both organisations also urged farmers whose stock was being grazed off their properties to communicate with the person responsible for managing them to ensure they had a prevention plan in place.